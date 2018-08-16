Weekend Planner
Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 16-22
Remembering Ricky Nelson, Paws at the Park at Ed Smith Stadium and more.
Ricky Nelson Remembered
Aug. 18
Remember rock’ n’ roll heartthrob Ricky Nelson, who co-starred in The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and brought us hit songs like “Hello Mary Lou” and “Garden Party”? His twin sons, Matthew and Gunnar, bring the memories back to us in this interactive, multimedia concert that’s part of the Sarasota Opera’s inaugural summer concert series.
Ringling Museum's VOLUMES continues with special performances
Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6
Artist Ezra Masch unites light and sound—and a drum set wired with microphones—to create an immersive piece of performance art in the Ringling Museum’s Monda Gallery. More than 50 area drummers have volunteered to play the drum set daily during the exhibition’s run, and four renowned drummers will give mini-performances Aug. 16, 23 and 30, and also Sept. 6. This week, Taylor Gordon takes her turn. It’s all part of the museum’s Art of our Time initiative.
FST Improv: Comedy Lottery
Aug. 18
A fast-paced evening of comedy. Twelve lucky audience members pick games from a bucket, and hilarious improvised scenes, sketches and songs ensue. In FST’s intimate Bowne’s Lab Theatre Saturday nights thru Sept. 22.
Paws at the Park at Ed Smith Stadium
Aug. 18
Hey baseball fans, the Gulf Coast League Orioles invite you to bring your dog to the park Saturday morning for its next home game. Special rules apply.
