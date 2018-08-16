Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 16-22

Aug. 18

Remember rock’ n’ roll heartthrob Ricky Nelson, who co-starred in The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and brought us hit songs like “Hello Mary Lou” and “Garden Party”? His twin sons, Matthew and Gunnar, bring the memories back to us in this interactive, multimedia concert that’s part of the Sarasota Opera’s inaugural summer concert series.

Taylor Gordon Image: Courtesy Taylor Gordon

Ringling Museum's VOLUMES continues with special performances

Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6

Artist Ezra Masch unites light and sound—and a drum set wired with microphones—to create an immersive piece of performance art in the Ringling Museum’s Monda Gallery. More than 50 area drummers have volunteered to play the drum set daily during the exhibition’s run, and four renowned drummers will give mini-performances Aug. 16, 23 and 30, and also Sept. 6. This week, Taylor Gordon takes her turn. It’s all part of the museum’s Art of our Time initiative.

FST Improv Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

Aug. 18

A fast-paced evening of comedy. Twelve lucky audience members pick games from a bucket, and hilarious improvised scenes, sketches and songs ensue. In FST’s intimate Bowne’s Lab Theatre Saturday nights thru Sept. 22.

Ed Smith Stadium Image: Steve Hall © Hedrich Blessing 2012

Aug. 18

Hey baseball fans, the Gulf Coast League Orioles invite you to bring your dog to the park Saturday morning for its next home game. Special rules apply.