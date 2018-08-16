Three Local Boutiques are Shuttering

Vintiquity Lane

Known for unique vintage vendors and artisans, this indoor European-style vintage market is currently searching for a new location. In the meantime, it's hosting a move-out sale this weekend, starting Friday, August 17, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, August 18, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, August 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The final move out sale will be held August 24-25 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Vintiquity Lane is located at 1540 N. Lime Ave.; call (941) 777-5178 or click here for more information.

Clever Rose

Clever Rose, a boutique filled with boho-chic offerings ranging from sleeveless maxi-dusters to on-trend skirts and dresses, is closing and running an ongoing sale. All clothing, jewelry and accessories are 50 percent off; furnishings are up for sale as well. The Burns Court space is available for lease by contacting Linda Emery with Ian Black real estate (941) 914-5133. The store is located at 532 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.

Bohemian Bliss

Known for carrying iconic brands like Mother Denim, Anna Sui and Meo Fusciuni perfume, this chic boutique is closing its Burns Court doors. In November 2017, the store moved to a new location at 538 S. Pineapple Ave. because owner Kellie Marie Campayno wanted her guests to have a more relaxed shopping experience. Now the space has been cleared out and is up for lease.