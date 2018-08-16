Real estate
Number of Housing Starts Ticks Up
The number of new residential construction projects recovered slightly between June and July after dropping dramatically during the previous month. The rate of housing starts increased by 0.9 percent last month, but still remained 1.4 percent below the July 2017 rate, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.