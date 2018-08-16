New Loans Help Businesses Affected By Red Tide

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity recently activated a Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program to help small businesses affected by red tide. If you own a small business in Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas or Sarasota County and have been impacted by red tide, you are eligible to apply for assistance until Friday, Oct. 12. Apply online. As of Wednesday, more than 127 tons of dead sea life killed by red tide has been removed from Sarasota County beaches.