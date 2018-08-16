R.I.P.
Longtime Restaurateur, Philanthropist Dies at 65
With the death of Steve Seidensticker, Sarasota has lost a giant.
Sarasota has lost a giant. Steve Seidensticker, who died this week at the age of 65, was the founder of the TableSeide Restaurant Group, which owns Libby’s Cafe & Bar, Louies Modern, Oak & Stone and Muse at The Ringling, and operates catering and consulting divisions. Seidensticker touched people in every part of our community through his nonprofit board work, from our wealthiest residents to the homeless. Last year, he became the guardian of a mentally ill man who had walked Sarasota’s streets for decades. He was always accessible, community-minded and magnanimous. As someone who suffered from addiction problems in his youth, he was a believer in second chances. And many people who couldn’t find employment at other companies found work at his restaurants. “We loan money [to employees],” he once told Sarasota Magazine. “We hire convicts. We’ve paid legal fees. We’ve always hired people in recovery. They’ve been great employees. When [recovery] is successful, it’s really successful.” His last project, Miss Susie’s Newtown Kitchen, a nonprofit restaurant in Newtown, was created to help revitalize a community and train locals for employment in the hospitality industry. His legacy will continue.
