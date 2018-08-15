Construction Company Picked to Add New Building at Bradenton School

A map showing the location of the new building Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Halfacre Construction Company, which has offices in Sarasota and Punta Gorda, was recently picked to add a structure to Gene Witt Elementary School’s current campus and renovate its existing buildings. Located at 200 Rye Road, Bradenton, the campus includes seven existing buildings totaling about 87,000 square feet. The new building, which is still in the design phase, will likely be between 15,000 and 20,000 square feet and will be used for additional classrooms. The project is slated to take about two years and cost $20 million.