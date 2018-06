2900 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Sarasota's 2900 Tamiami, LLC, recently purchased the 4,176-square-foot building located at 2900 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, from the Lee-2900 Trust, based in California, for almost $1.2 million. John Harshman of Harshman & Company, Inc. represented the seller and Jag Grewal of Ian Black Real Estate represented the buyer.