Disasters
New State Website Created to Help Businesses Prepare for Hurricanes
The site includes information on resources available to Florida businesses before, during and after natural disasters.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity recently launched a new website designed to help businesses prepare for hurricanes. The site includes information on resources available to Florida businesses before, during and after natural disasters, plus updates on disasters and a business damage assessment created to help businesses get back on their feet after an emergency. Visit the site for more information.