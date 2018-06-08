HIV/AIDS Nonprofit Selects New Chief Advancement Officer

Roger Capote Image: Courtesy Lori Babyak

Sarasota's CAN Community Health recently hired Roger Capote as the nonprofit's chief advancement officer. In the role, Capote will oversee marketing and strategic outreach, guide fundraising efforts, develop community programs and assist in the advancement of the organization’s mission and brand. Capote most recently worked as senior director of special projects at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. CAN Community Health owns and operates 28 nonprofit medical clinics throughout the southeastern United States and Puerto Rico.