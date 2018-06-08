Florida Tourism Breaking Records

Approximately 33.2 million tourists visited the state of Florida during the first three months of this year, the most in any quarter in Florida history. The number of visitors represents an increase of 7.4 percent over the same period in 2017. The total includes 29.1 million domestic tourists and 1.4 million Canadians. Traffic at major airports increased during the first quarter of this years, as well, as did the numbers of hotel rooms sold and overall hotel occupancy.