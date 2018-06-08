Sarasota Magazine is looking for a sales and production coordinator to join our team. This is an entry-level position. We’re looking for a self-taught, driven and proactive candidate with strong organizational skills and excels at decision making.

The candidate will report to the publisher and production manager with regards to both print and digital advertising coordination. Candidates should be able to execute daily tasks independently and be able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Main responsibilities include:

General administrative duties: tending to subscriber calls, circulating and sending mail, ordering supplies

Work closely with Audience Development to manage circulation and subscriber inquiries

High level of proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite

Coordinate UPS and USPS mailers for all staff

Digital advertisement responsibilities include:

Schedule all digital advertisements: e-newsletter banners, run of site ads, e-blasts, social media posts for paid advertising or sponsorship agreements, programmatic campaigns, sponsored content, house campaigns, with contract attached

Act as a liaison between all clients/sponsors and marketing designer

Collect and organize all materials for digital advertising while tracking assets for all clients

Create and provide strategy for marketing e-blasts sent to all subscribers

Present digital analytics and availability in weekly sales meeting and prospect new digital leads

Print production responsibilities include (on an as-needed basis):

Coordinate special projects or advertorial sections with various third-party participants

Create customized campaigns with marketing designer to support promotion of select programs

Work closely with editorial and advertising teams while managing the project from conception to final product

Document trade and special project contracts within the database

Manage and maintain the flow of print advertisements for select publications

Community sponsorship responsibilities include:

Collect and traffic digital materials for all sponsorship agreements

Upkeep of products/schedules/materials and execute plan for any unsold advertising space if needed

Assist Marketing and Events Manager with promotional material scheduling, organizing tickets and list of attendees and provides additional assistance at events when needed

Submit your résumé and cover letter to events@sarasotamagazine.com. No phone calls, please.