Weekend Planner
Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 7-13
Openings for the Sarasota Music Festival and Summer Circus Spectacular, and more.
Sarasota Music Festival
June 7-9
Time again for dozens of America’s brightest young classical music students to convene here for three weeks of classes, workshops and—best of all for us—concerts with renowned teaching faculty, all under the watchful eye and ear of music director Jeffrey Kahane. Saturday’s is particularly exciting, as it features Angelo Xiang Yu, considered a rising young violinist. Here’s more.
Summer Circus Spectacular
June 12-July 28
Boys and girls of all ages will get a kick out of the lively hour-long production brought to us by the Circus Arts Conservatory, this year featuring popular clown Renaldo, the hand balancing team Duo Fusion, juggler Denis Ignatov and lots more. At the Historic Asolo Theater. Bonus: when you attend a show, you can gain admission to The Ringling’s Circus Museum for just $5.
Urbanite Theatre presents Incognito
June 8-July 8
The always provocative theater company presents the Nick Payne play about neuroscience, amnesia and the theft of Albert Einstein’s brain. While we’re at it, here’s a look at Urbanite’s upcoming season.
The Wizard of Oz
June 7
That famous yellow brick road leads to the Sarasota Opera House as the opera company kicks off its Summer Movie Series with the classic 1939 film. The new De Capo Society for young opera fans encourages moviegoers to come in costume; the costume contest starts at 6 p.m. before the 7:30 screening. (Any Cowardly Lions out there?)
The Jungle in Your Backyard at Bay Preserve
June 9
In conjunction with the Asolo Rep production of Jungle Book, the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast invites families to its beautiful Bay Preserve Saturday for a jungle-themed scavenger hunt out in nature. For ages 5-12 and their parents.
