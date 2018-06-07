  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 7-13

Openings for the Sarasota Music Festival and Summer Circus Spectacular, and more.

By Ilene Denton 6/7/2018 at 9:45am

Angelo Xiang Yu

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Music Festival

Sarasota Music Festival

June 7-9

Time again for dozens of America’s brightest young classical music students to convene here for three weeks of classes, workshops and—best of all for us—concerts with renowned teaching faculty, all under the watchful eye and ear of music director Jeffrey Kahane. Saturday’s is particularly exciting, as it features Angelo Xiang Yu, considered a rising young violinist. Here’s more.

Denis Ignatov

Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory

Summer Circus Spectacular

June 12-July 28  

Boys and girls of all ages will get a kick out of the lively hour-long production brought to us by the Circus Arts Conservatory, this year featuring popular clown Renaldo, the hand balancing team Duo Fusion, juggler Denis Ignatov and lots more. At the Historic Asolo Theater. Bonus: when you attend a show, you can gain admission to The Ringling’s Circus Museum for just $5.

Matt Crabtree in Incognito

Image: Courtesy Urbanite Theatre

Urbanite Theatre presents Incognito

June 8-July 8

The always provocative theater company presents the Nick Payne play about neuroscience, amnesia and the theft of Albert Einstein’s brain. While we’re at it, here’s a look at Urbanite’s upcoming season

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Opera

The Wizard of Oz

June 7

That famous yellow brick road leads to the Sarasota Opera House as the opera company kicks off its Summer Movie Series with the classic 1939 film. The new De Capo Society for young opera fans encourages moviegoers to come in costume; the costume contest starts at 6 p.m. before the 7:30 screening. (Any Cowardly Lions out there?)

Bay Preserve

Image: Courtesy Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast

The Jungle in Your Backyard at Bay Preserve

June 9

In conjunction with the Asolo Rep production of Jungle Book, the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast invites families to its beautiful Bay Preserve Saturday for a jungle-themed scavenger hunt out in nature. For ages 5-12 and their parents.

In this Article

Family

The Jungle in Your Backyard

Bay Preserve

A family fun day presented by the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.

Film

The Wizard of Oz

7:30 PM $10 Sarasota Opera House

The 1939 film opens the Sarasota Opera's Classic Movies at the Opera House summer series.

Theater

"Incognito"

Editor’s Pick 8:00 PM $29; under 40, $20; students $5 with valid I.D. Urbanite Theatre

Urbanite Theatre presents the Nick Payne play about neuroscience, amnesia and the theft of Albert Einstein's brain.

Family

Summer Circus Spectacular 2018

$16 adults; $12 children 12 and under Historic Asolo Theater

The Ringling Museum presents an hour of family fun in collaboration with The Circus Arts Conservatory of Sarasota.

Classical Music

Sarasota Music Festival Artist Showcase: "Love Songs"

Editor’s Pick 4:30 PM From $28 Holley Hall

The first concert of the Festival is performed by Festival faculty featuring Music Director Jeffrey Kahane.

