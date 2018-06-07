Vote Now for the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota Architecture Award

Sarasota is enormously enriched by the community’s design and architecture, from early Florida vernacular to the romantic 1920s-era Ringling estate buildings to the sleek mid-20th century Sarasota School and today’s eclectic architectural scene.

The Spirit of Sarasota award recognizes a building constructed in the last five years—residential, commercial or institutional—that captures the evolving character of our culture-rich and increasingly diverse community. The award recognizes works that respond imaginatively to the local natural and built environments and strengthens Sarasota’s unique sense of place.

These 10 entries for the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota Architecture Award were recognized on June 5 as winners in various categories of the AIA Florida Gulf Coast Chapter’s biennial Design Awards. They were chosen by a distinguished jury of peers, all members of the American Institute of Architects Charleston Chapter.

Now it’s your turn. Help pick the “people’s choice” award—the Spirit of Sarasota Award—from these 10 winners. Click here to view the slide show.

And you can see large-scale images of these winners in-person at the American Institute of Architects inaugural Sarasota Architecture Week exhibition, which opened June 7 at the Center for Architecture Sarasota.