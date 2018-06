7100 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Sarasota's 7100 Beneva, LLC, recently purchased an 8,220-square-foot office building from Sarasota's Glennlauren LLC for just over $1.3 million. The property is located at 7100 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, and houses an office for Help at Home Homecare, a senior home health care agency. John Harshman of Harshman & Company, Inc. represented the seller.