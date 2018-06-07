  1. News & City Life
Manufacturer Provides Stock to All Employees

PGT Innovations recently offered a one-time stock grant that will provide 10 shares of company stock to all employees.

By Staff 6/7/2018 at 2:19pm

PGT Innovations CEO and president Jeff Jackson

Image: Courtesy Melissa Conway

North Venice's PGT Innovations recently offered a one-time stock grant that will provide 10 shares of company stock to all employees who do not already participate in the company’s long-term incentive plan. As of Monday, July 2, every employee at PGT will be a company shareholder for the first time in the company’s history. The company has recently created a handful of other employee benefit programs, including the construction of a new child care center, new bonuses and scholarships and more. The impact-resistant door and window manufacturer has more than 2,800 employees in Florida.

