Environment
Fertilizer Restrictions Now in Effect
Sarasota County restrictions on the use of nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers on lawns went into effect last week and will continue through Thursday, Sept. 30. The restrictions were created last year as a way to protect water quality and habitats. Runoff from the use of fertilizers can lead to excess amounts of nutrients in local waterways, leading to algal blooms and poor water quality. Learn more here.