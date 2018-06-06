Proposed Changes to Florida Constitution to Be Discussed Monday

The Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations is hosting a discussion of changes to the Florida Constitution proposed by the state's Constitution Revision Commission on Monday, June 11, at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. The panel will feature Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates, Bradenton Times editor Dennis Maley and Sarasota activist Lourdes Ramirez. The meeting begins with social time at 6:30 p.m.; the discussion begins at 7.