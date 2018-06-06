Friday Date Night BOGO, Culinary Art Cooking Class, Bordeaux Wine Tasting and More Local Dining Events

June 6–June 10

The Studio at Gulf and Pine hosts cooking classes this summer to show new recipes and culinary techniques from the master chefs of the Sandbar, Beach House and Mar Vista restaurants. The classes will be hands on, feature a variety of locally sources ingredients with seasonal flavors menu items. See full summer schedule and pricing for the interactive, chef-led cooking classes here.

June 7

Join G2H2—hosted by Gay Group Happy Hour, sarasotaout.com and Tsunami Sushi—this Thursday for sushi and sashimi. The $10 cover includes complimentary appetizers, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

June 8

3 Keys Brewing & Eatery’s Friday Date Night BOGO is back for the summer. Head to the brewery after 5 p.m. on Friday and receive a free entrée of equal or lesser value with the purchase of one entrée and any of four beverages (beer, cider or wine).

June 8

This six-course wine dinner is hosted by Chef Paul Mattison and Mattison’s Forty-One with special guest Danielle Puccio from Rodney Strong as they celebrate World Oceans Day. There will wines, sustainable seafood and more. See the full menu here.

June 9th

Join Michael Klauber for a tasting of his hand-picked collection of 2014 and 2015 vintage Bordeaux wines at Michael’s Wine Cellar. Admission includes hors d’oeuvres and sips of more than 25 Bordeaux wines. Each guest will receive a $25 retail voucher for purchases of $50 or more of the Bordeaux wines that are showcased that evening.