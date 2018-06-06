Donation Will Help Jewish Federation Redevelop Sarasota Campus

Larry Greenspon Image: Cliff Roles

Sarasota philanthropist Larry Greenspon recently made a major donation to the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee that will be used for the redevelopment of its 32-acre Sarasota campus. The revamped campus will be known as The Larry Greenspon Family Campus for Jewish Life and The Larry and Mary Greenspon Sports Complex. Greenspon has lived in the Sarasota area for more than 20 years. He and his wife, Mary, have long been supporters of the Federation. The amount of Greenspon's donation was not disclosed.