Developer, Law Firm Plan New Mixed-Use Downtown Project

200 S. Orange Ave., Sarasota Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

The Capstone Group, a real estate development, management and ownership company, and the law firm of Williams Parker Harrison Dietz & Getzen recently entered into a long-term development project for the firm's office located at 200 S. Orange Ave., Sarasota. The parties anticipate the construction of a mixed-use development featuring residential and commercial space, including an office building that will become Williams Parker’s new headquarters. The law firm will remain in its current office space until the new building is complete. Capstone is active in four states and has over 250,000 square feet of commercial and residential property in Sarasota. Williams Parker's current office was one of seven neighboring downtown properties that recently changed hands.