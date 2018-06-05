Trust Company Selects New Senior Vice President

Gina Jordan Image: Courtesy Jo Morello

Venice's Caldwell Trust Company recently hired Gina Jordan as senior vice president and trust officer. Jordan comes to Caldwell after 25 years with Northern Trust, most recently as a senior vice president and team leader of Northern’s personal client services group in Sarasota. She graduated magna cum laude from Wheeling Jesuit College with a bachelor of science in business administration and has since become both a certified trust and financial adviser and certified financial planner.