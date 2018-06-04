Nonprofits Expand Free Mental Health Programs for Veterans

From left to right: Goodwill Manasota's Todd Hughes, SRQ Vets' Bill Sterbinsky and Goodwill Manasota's Chris Landis Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Goodwill Manasota and SRQ Vets are expanding a program that offers free mental health counseling for veterans that originally launched in 2016. The BRAVE (Benefits, Resources and Veterans Education) program, which has included group therapy sessions and therapy dog sessions, is now offering free individual sessions by appointment every day. SRQ Vets is a local nonprofit that assists veterans in need. Find more information about BRAVE online.