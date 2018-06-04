  1. Health & Fitness
  2. Body & Wellness

Health care

Nonprofits Expand Free Mental Health Programs for Veterans

Goodwill Manasota and SRQ Vets are expanding their BRAVE program.

By Staff 6/4/2018 at 8:00am

From left to right: Goodwill Manasota's Todd Hughes, SRQ Vets' Bill Sterbinsky and Goodwill Manasota's Chris Landis

Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Goodwill Manasota and SRQ Vets are expanding a program that offers free mental health counseling for veterans that originally launched in 2016. The BRAVE (Benefits, Resources and Veterans Education) program, which has included group therapy sessions and therapy dog sessions, is now offering free individual sessions by appointment every day. SRQ Vets is a local nonprofit that assists veterans in need. Find more information about BRAVE online.

Filed under
health care, mental health, nonprofits, philanthropy, veterans, SRQ Vets, Biz Daily, Goodwill Manasota
Show Comments

Related Content

Nonprofits

Goodwill Offers 'Mental Health First Aid' Training

07/17/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Goodwill Selects Two New Vice Presidents

07/27/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Goodwill Veterans' Services Leader Named 'Citizen of the Year'

04/11/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Goodwill Adds Three New Board Members

05/10/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Ice, Ice Baby

Snowballs, a Chilly New Orleans Treat, Come to St. Armands Circle

08/31/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

At His Darwin Evolutionary Cuisine, Chef Darwin Santa Maria Has Found a New Home

08/31/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

08/30/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

08/29/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Arts

Van Wezel Makes Three New Marketing Department Hires

08/31/2018 By Staff

Water Ways

Watercolor Artists, Teachers and Enthusiasts Gather for a Really Big Show

08/31/2018 By Kay Kipling

Sports

Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

08/30/2018 By Staff

Entertainment

Movie Rental Shop Closing

08/30/2018 By Staff

Time travel

Vickie Oldham Kicks Off Monthly Newtown Bus Tours This Weekend

08/30/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

08/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Paris Bean, Co-Owner of the Green Bean Coffee House, Shares Her Clean Beauty Routine

08/31/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 'West of Trail' A-Frame From 1972

08/31/2018 By Robert Plunket

Construction

Real Estate Marketing Company Breaks Ground on New Headquarters

08/31/2018 By Staff

Deals

Retail Building Sold for $2.1 Million

08/31/2018 By Staff

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Energy

'National Drive Electric Week' Starts Sept. 8

08/31/2018 By Staff

New hires

Boat Manufacturer Names New Vice President of Engineering

08/31/2018 By Staff

Philanthropy

Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

08/30/2018 By Staff

Politics

Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

08/30/2018 By Staff

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

08/30/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe