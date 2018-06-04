Father's Day Spending Expected to Total $15.3 Billion

Americans plan to spend $15.3 billion on Father's Day gifts this year, according to new survey results published by the National Retail Federation. That number is down from last year's projection of $15.5 billion in spending. According to the survey, 77 percent of Americans will celebrate Father’s Day this year and will spend an average of $133 per person. Clothing, gift cards and consumer electronics are the most popular gifts. Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 17.