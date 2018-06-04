Retail
American Consumer Confidence Up
Americans' consumer confidence increased in May after dropping in April, according to new survey results.
Americans' consumer confidence increased in May after dropping in April, according to new Consumer Confidence Index results published by The Conference Board, a business research group. The Index rose to 128 in May, up from 125.6 in April. The monthly Consumer Confidence Surveys are based on a probability-design random sample and conducted for The Conference Board by Nielsen.