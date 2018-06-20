Weekly Planner
Calusa Brewing's Inaugural Beer Dinner, Chocolate 101 and More Local Dining Events This Week
Including craft beer and wings at JDub's, an Indian cooking class at Curry Station and more.
Calusa Brewing Co. Beer Dinner
June 21
Calusa will host its first dinner tomorrow at 6 p.m., pairing its beers with a four-course dinner prepared by Chef Darwin Santa Maria of Darwin's Evolutionary Cuisine. Tickets are $75 per person and reservations are required; call (941) 260-5964 to save your spot.
Gleaning and Solstice Celebration with Transition Sarasota
June 21
Celebrate the end of gleaning season and the summer solstice with Transition Sarasota, whose mission is to act as a catalyst for rebuilding local community resilience and self-reliance in the face of peak oil, climate change, and economic instability through educational programs and innovative projects. Kids are welcome and food will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring a dish to share. RSVP here for more information and location details.
Craft Beer and Wing Pairing at JDub's
June 21
Wingway will provide three types of chicken wings to pair with three 10 oz. pours of JDub's beer picked by the evening's host Jim Keaveney. Event begins at 7 p.m.; advanced Tickets $25 per person or $30 day of event.
Chocolate 101 at Banyan Tree Chocolate & Cafe
June 21
Want to know more about chocolate? Head to Banyan Tree Chocolate & Cafe on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. for an evening of learning and chocolate tasting. Tickets are $15 each; RSVP by calling (941) 923-2462.
Indian Cooking Class at Curry Station
June 24
Join Curry Station for an evening chicken coconut curry and vegetable curry. Chef Narendra will demonstrate how the dishes are prepared and the use of spices in each, then participants will have the chance to make their own curries. Tickets are $50 per person including lunch. Call (941) 924-7222 to reserve your spot.
$20.08 Menu Week at Libby's Cafe + Bar
June 25-July 1
As Libby's Cafe + Bar prepares to renovate its Osprey Avenue space and revamp its menu, the restaurant will honor its opening in 2008 with all-day happy hour and a three-course menu for just $20.08. See details, updates and menus here.
Editor’s Pick
Libby's Cafe + Bar
Editor’s Pick