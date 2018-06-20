Calusa Brewing's Inaugural Beer Dinner, Chocolate 101 and More Local Dining Events This Week

June 21

Calusa will host its first dinner tomorrow at 6 p.m., pairing its beers with a four-course dinner prepared by Chef Darwin Santa Maria of Darwin's Evolutionary Cuisine. Tickets are $75 per person and reservations are required; call (941) 260-5964 to save your spot.

June 21

Celebrate the end of gleaning season and the summer solstice with Transition Sarasota, whose mission is to act as a catalyst for rebuilding local community resilience and self-reliance in the face of peak oil, climate change, and economic instability through educational programs and innovative projects. Kids are welcome and food will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring a dish to share. RSVP here for more information and location details.

June 21

Wingway will provide three types of chicken wings to pair with three 10 oz. pours of JDub's beer picked by the evening's host Jim Keaveney. Event begins at 7 p.m.; advanced Tickets $25 per person or $30 day of event.

June 21

Want to know more about chocolate? Head to Banyan Tree Chocolate & Cafe on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. for an evening of learning and chocolate tasting. Tickets are $15 each; RSVP by calling (941) 923-2462.

June 24

Join Curry Station for an evening chicken coconut curry and vegetable curry. Chef Narendra will demonstrate how the dishes are prepared and the use of spices in each, then participants will have the chance to make their own curries. Tickets are $50 per person including lunch. Call (941) 924-7222 to reserve your spot.

June 25-July 1

As Libby's Cafe + Bar prepares to renovate its Osprey Avenue space and revamp its menu, the restaurant will honor its opening in 2008 with all-day happy hour and a three-course menu for just $20.08. See details, updates and menus here.