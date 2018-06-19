  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

🍞🥓🍞⬅⬅⬅ 🏃

'Sandwich Night' Comes to Indigenous

What's better than a sandwich and a craft beer? Not much.

By Megan McDonald 6/19/2018 at 3:31pm

Indigenous is located in downtown Sarasota's Towles Court.

Image: Kathryn Brass-Piper

Weeknight dinners are looking up.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 20, and running every Wednesday night through the end of July, Indigenous chef Steve Phelps will be offering up a summer sandwich special—a creative sandwich, dreamed up by Phelps and his team, paired with a house-made side and a craft beer or glass of wine for $18.

"I want to bring people in, give them something they know is going to be great at a good price, and have them walk away thinking, 'Damn,'" Phelps says. "And this is the perfect time of year to do it, especially since summer kicks off this week."

But why sandwiches specifically?

"We know we're an occasional restaurant," Phelps explains, "and we want to bring in more of our friends who don't have the opportunity to dine here frequently. Plus, I don't know anyone who doesn't like a good sandwich and a glass of wine or beer."

This week's special is braised smoky brisket with white cheddar, caramelized onions and truffle horseradish sauce on grilled semolina bread, served with street corn salad. And if you're plant-based, fear not: Phelps will offer a "killer" vegetarian sandwich each week. This Wednesday it's a lentil Sloppy Joe. 

"Doing this gives my team the chance to try out a lot of different techniques—like braising pork in different ways, or experimenting with chicken or vegetarian options," Phelps says. "Our regular dinner service follows certain guidelines, but with this we get to change up our process and my team can think on a totally different level, where it's a lot more casual."

To see each week's special, follow Indigenous on Facebook or @indigenouschef on Instagram, where Phelps will be posting Wednesday's menu on Monday nights. And if you want to get in on Sandwich Night, make sure you call in advance for a table. Sandwich service starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 7, though Phelps has a hunch he'll be extending those hours.

"I have a feeling it's going to be pretty bonkers," he says.

Indigenous is located at 239 S. Links Ave., Sarasota; for more information, call (941) 706-4740.

Filed under
Steve Phelps, restaurant news, restaurants, indigenous, sandwiches
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Indigenous

$$$$ New American 239 S. Links Ave.

Miracles emerge from the minuscule kitchen in the downtown cottage that houses Indigenous.

Related Content

Environment

New Campaign Encourages Locals to 'Skip the Straw'

05/14/2018 By Staff

Love Letter

Indigenous Deserves All Its Awards and Recognition

11/28/2017 By Judi Gallagher

Meat and Three, Coming This Fall

Builders Break Ground on New Nonprofit Newtown Restaurant

02/20/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food

Restaurant Chain Named One of America's Best Places to Work

05/30/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

🍞🥓🍞⬅⬅⬅ 🏃

'Sandwich Night' Comes to Indigenous

3:31pm By Megan McDonald

Food

Restaurants Extend Savor Sarasota Offerings

06/18/2018 By Staff

Parts Unknown

Remembering Anthony Bourdain

06/13/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

Father's Day Brunch, Craft Tacos and More Local Dining Events

06/12/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Arts & Entertainment

A Special Birthday and a Special Party

Celebrating 100 in Style with Annie Solomon

3:19pm By Kay Kipling

Preview

Sarasota Orchestra's Coming Season Bids Farewell to Music Director Anu Tali

11:11am By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Sarasota Magazine Top Doctors Party 2018

06/18/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Kick it

Keep Up with the World Cup at The Shamrock

06/14/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 14-20

06/14/2018 By Ilene Denton

Art Advocate

The Exchange Awards $250,000 to Local Students and Arts Organizations

06/13/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Fashion & Shopping

Invest in Yourself

Celebrate Global Wellness Day With These Tips From Local Experts

06/08/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Data

Father's Day Spending Expected to Total $15.3 Billion

06/04/2018 By Staff

Beating the Heat

How to Beat the Heat This Summer—and Still Look Cool

05/30/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Artist and Stylist Clara Villanueva Shares Her Beauty Tips

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

What to Wear When You're Expecting

Sneak Peek: HATCH's Spring 2018 Maternity Collection

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Indie Market

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Opens for Business

05/24/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Home & Real Estate

Constrctuon

Housing Starts Up

2:51pm By Staff

Real estate

Florida Most at Risk From Chronic Flooding Caused By Climate Change

06/18/2018 By Staff

Deals

301 Acres of Venice Land Sold for $18 Million

06/15/2018 By Staff

Deals

Buyer Pays $538,000 for Vacant Englewood Commercial Property

06/14/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Its Lakewood Ranch Office

06/14/2018 By Staff

Deals

Office Park Near I-75 Sold for Almost $1.2 Million

06/12/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Deals

Private Equity Firm Buys Nebraska Telecommunications Company

3:04pm By Staff

Education

Governor Appoints Real Estate Broker to New College Board

2:35pm By Staff

Manufacturing

Tervis Names New Chief Financial Officer

06/18/2018 By Staff

Data

Florida Unemployment Rate Ticks Down

06/18/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Sarasota Magazine Top Doctors Party 2018

06/18/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Planning

Bayfront Redevelopment Team Plans New Round of Public Forums

06/15/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoors

New Summer Camp Opens

06/11/2018 By Staff

Awards

Sarasota Attorney Receives Rare Boy Scouts Honor

06/01/2018 By Staff

Planning

Future of 10th Street Boat Ramp to Be Discussed Wednesday

06/01/2018 By Staff

Deals

Developer Picks Real Estate Firm for Marina Sales

05/31/2018 By Staff

Splash!

Cool Off at These Four Fantastic Splash Parks

05/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Physician Honored for Work Combating Prescription Drug Abuse

2:25pm By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Picks President for New South County Hospital

06/15/2018 By Staff

Parts Unknown

Remembering Anthony Bourdain

06/13/2018 By Judi Gallagher

New hires

HIV/AIDS Nonprofit Selects New Chief Advancement Officer

06/08/2018 By Staff

Invest in Yourself

Celebrate Global Wellness Day With These Tips From Local Experts

06/08/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Health care

Nonprofits Expand Free Mental Health Programs for Veterans

06/04/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe