'Sandwich Night' Comes to Indigenous

Indigenous is located in downtown Sarasota's Towles Court. Image: Kathryn Brass-Piper

Weeknight dinners are looking up.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 20, and running every Wednesday night through the end of July, Indigenous chef Steve Phelps will be offering up a summer sandwich special—a creative sandwich, dreamed up by Phelps and his team, paired with a house-made side and a craft beer or glass of wine for $18.

"I want to bring people in, give them something they know is going to be great at a good price, and have them walk away thinking, 'Damn,'" Phelps says. "And this is the perfect time of year to do it, especially since summer kicks off this week."

But why sandwiches specifically?

"We know we're an occasional restaurant," Phelps explains, "and we want to bring in more of our friends who don't have the opportunity to dine here frequently. Plus, I don't know anyone who doesn't like a good sandwich and a glass of wine or beer."

This week's special is braised smoky brisket with white cheddar, caramelized onions and truffle horseradish sauce on grilled semolina bread, served with street corn salad. And if you're plant-based, fear not: Phelps will offer a "killer" vegetarian sandwich each week. This Wednesday it's a lentil Sloppy Joe.

"Doing this gives my team the chance to try out a lot of different techniques—like braising pork in different ways, or experimenting with chicken or vegetarian options," Phelps says. "Our regular dinner service follows certain guidelines, but with this we get to change up our process and my team can think on a totally different level, where it's a lot more casual."

To see each week's special, follow Indigenous on Facebook or @indigenouschef on Instagram, where Phelps will be posting Wednesday's menu on Monday nights. And if you want to get in on Sandwich Night, make sure you call in advance for a table. Sandwich service starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 7, though Phelps has a hunch he'll be extending those hours.

"I have a feeling it's going to be pretty bonkers," he says.

Indigenous is located at 239 S. Links Ave., Sarasota; for more information, call (941) 706-4740.