Housing Starts Up
The number of new residential construction projects in the United States increased by 5 percent between April and May, according to new statistics issued by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday. The rate of housing starts declined in the Northeast, the South and the West, while spiking in the Midwest. The overall rate in May was 20.3 percent higher than it was in May 2017.