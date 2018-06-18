Restaurants Extend Savor Sarasota Offerings

A dish from Muse, one of the restaurants extending its participation in Savor Sarasota through Saturday, June 30 Image: Courtesy Visit Sarasota County

Visit Sarasota County's Savor Sarasota restaurant promotion event technically ended last week, but a number of participating eateries are offering Savor Sarasota menus for a number of weeks or even months. Some of the nearly 90 restaurants are extending their Savor Sarasota promotions through Saturday, June 30, others are offering discounts through Tuesday, July 31, others through Friday, Aug. 31, and some even through Sunday, Sept. 30. Participating restaurants are offering multi-course meals for just $16 per person for lunch and $32 per person for dinner. Visit the Visit Sarasota County website to see which restaurants are offering extended deals.