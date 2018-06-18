Data
Florida Unemployment Rate Ticks Down
Florida's unemployment rate dropped from 3.9 to 3.8 percent last month, equaling the national figure.
Florida's unemployment rate dropped from 3.9 to 3.8 percent last month, equaling the national figure. According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, job gains occurred in the professional and business services sector, as well as leisure and hospitality, education and health services, finance, trade, transportation, utilities, manufacturing, government and more.