Florida Most at Risk From Chronic Flooding Caused By Climate Change

Roughly 64,000 homes in Florida are at risk of chronic flooding within the next 30 years, if current sea level rise trends continue, according to a new study published by the Union of Concerned Scientists. That number balloons to more than 1 million homes in 2100. The statistics place Florida at the top of a ranking of states where homes are most at risk from rising sea levels, followed by New Jersey, Louisiana and California. Chronic flooding is defined as "flooding that occurs 26 times per year or more."