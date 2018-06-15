Small Business Award Winners Announced

  1. News & City Life
The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced winners of its annual small business awards.

By Staff 6/15/2018 at 1:56pm

Image: Pexels

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced winners of its 28th Annual Frank G. Berlin, Sr., Small Business Awards. Habitat for Humanity was named Top Honor Small Business of the Year and Non-Profit Organization of the Year,  Canada Med Services/Discount Prescription Services was named Health Care & Wellness Organization of the Year,  Tableseide Restaurant Group was named Hospitality & Tourism Organization of the Year, Sarasota Trophy & Awards was named Products & Services Business of the Year, Tandem Construction was named Professional Services Business of the Year and Rugs as Art was named Retail Business of the Year.

small business, small business awards, awards, Biz Daily, The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce
