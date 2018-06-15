301 Acres of Venice Land Sold for $18 Million

The recently sold property Image: Courtesy Noelle Fox

Neal Land Ventures—partnership made up of four companies, including John Neal and Frank Cassata—recently purchased just over 301 acres of land in Venice for a mixed-use project. Gulf Coast Strategic Investments Inc. and LR Development LLC sold the property, located off Interstate 75 between Laurel Road and Border Road, for $18 million. Michele Fuller, Matt Kezar and Stacy Rosenberg of Ian Black Real Estate represented the seller. Marek Wojcicki of Marek Realty Plus represented the buyer.