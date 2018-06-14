Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 14-20

Diego Figuieredo Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

June 17

If you missed the brilliant Brazilian jazz guitarist Diego Figuieredo and Italian chanteuse Chiara Izzi at this year’s Sarasota Jazz Festival, you’re in luck. Selby Gardens is bringing them back for an afternoon of jazz and bossa nova under the banyan trees. Free with your paid admission to Selby Gardens.

Carole's Kings Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

Carole's Kings

June 12-July 5

An all-male musical ensemble salutes the singer-songwriter superstar Carole King in at Florida Studio Theatre’s summer cabaret, with lots of her famous and even not-so-famous songs, plus a script from Second City writers. Everybody now, “If this old world starts getting me down…”

Vijay Venkatesh Image: Courtesy Sarasota Music Festival

June 14-17

A performance of Appalachian Spring, a chance to hear acclaimed young pianist Vijay Venkatesh, and an informal afternoon of works chosen and performed by Festival students—it’s all part of the second week of the Sarasota Music Festival, with four public performances at Holley Hall and the Sarasota Opera House.

Father's Day at Historic Spanish Point

June 17

Fathers get free admission to Historic Spanish Point in honor of Father’s Day. Sunday. Connect with dad and nature at the 30-acre living museum on Little Sarasota Bay.

Turtle Patrol Walks

June 16

Turtle nesting patrols, guided by members of the Longboat Key Turtle Watch in collaboration with Mote Marine Laboratory, are back every Saturday morning through July. Simply meet at 6:45 a.m. (!) at the public beach access at 4795 Gulf of Mexico Drive; no reservation is needed.