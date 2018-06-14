Digital Marketing Summit Takes Place Next Wednesday

The business mentoring group Manasota SCORE is holding its 2018 Digital Marketing Summit from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 20, with experts from Google, Constant Contact and Market Momentum. During the half-day event, business owners will learn about best practices for using email, social media and Google to expand their reach to prospects and customers and close more business. Speakers include Google's Pamela Starr, Market Momentum's Barbara Langdon and Constant Contact's Matt Montoya. The summit takes place at Keiser University, 6151 Lake Osprey Drive, Sarasota, and costs $25-$30.