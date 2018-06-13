  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Visual Arts

Art Advocate

The Exchange Awards $250,000 to Local Students and Arts Organizations

The organization has awarded more than $8 million in grants since its inception.

By Vanessa Blankenship 6/13/2018 at 4:04pm

Image: Courtesy The Exchange

The Exchange (formerly known as the Woman’s Exchange) announced the awarding of $250,000 to 22 students pursuing education in the arts and 19 local arts groups during an invitation-only event June 7. More than 250 guests from local arts organizations, volunteers and donors attended the celebration.

Founded in 1962, The Exchange is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping local cultural organizations around Sarasota and Manatee counties. The consignment shop on Orange Avenue is a must-visit for local shoppers, and the funds raised through sales are annually given as grants and scholarships. More than $8 million has been awarded in grants to aspiring art students and nonprofits since its inception.

Karen Koblenz, executive director and CEO of The Exchange, says the grants are given to projects centered around education initiatives, exhibitions, performances and more.

“We’re honored to play an integral role in our region’s rich arts and cultural tapestry,” says Koblenz. “These funds can be game-changing for our grantees, who often credit The Exchange for supporting pivotal moments in their success.”

The Exchange added an art gallery this past March that features art exhibitions and handmade jewelry from local artists. Koblenz says this is another way to support the art community, and The Exchange is currently looking for artists who design unique jewelry, pottery and glassware.

“With the recent state budget cuts, it’s more important than ever to support the arts, because without them we would be just another beach town,” says Koblenz.

The grant recipients for the 2018/2019 fiscal year are: 

* Arts and Cultural Alliance: Inspire Sarasota 

* Asolo Theatre, Inc.: 2018-2019 season 

* Florida Studio Theatre: 2018-2019 winter cabaret series 

* FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training: 2018 season of Dog Days Theatre 

* Gloria Musicae: Patriotic Showcase 

* Hermitage Artist Retreat: Hermitage Artists Programs’ live streaming project 

* Key Chorale: Misatango - Celebration of South American Music and Dance 

* La Musica di Aslo: La Musica educational outreach 

* Manatee Concert Band: 2018-2019 season 

* Perlman Music Program: Outreach programs 

* Players Theatre: Season sponsor

* Pops Orchestra: 2018-2019 concert season 

* Sarasota Ballet: World premiere by Ricardo Graziano 

* Sarasota Cuban Ballet School: On Stage program 

* Sarasota Opera: Sarasota Youth Opera's performance of Benjamin Britten's The Little Sweep 

* Sarasota Orchestra: Young Person's Concerts program 

* Selby Gardens: The 2019 Jean and Alfred Goldstein Exhibition 

* Van Wezel Foundation, Inc.: Schooltime Performances program 

* Venice Chorale: Expansion of apprentice and youth programs 

* Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe: 2018-2019 main stage season 

The scholarship recipients for the 2018/2019 fiscal year are: 

High school: Jessica Apatow, Zoe Heil, Beatrice Kelly, Ariana Koopman, Laura Elizabeth McKenna, Rachael Rice, Theo Shultz and Alyssa Volack. 

College: Margaux Albiez, Summer Altier, Victoria Byrd, Emily Cain, Marie Dull, Joshua Galindo, Melanie Gasparoni, Abigail Hodgson, Jessica Pope, Rachael Querreveld, Autumn Rose, Haley Rosenthal, Olivia Valek and Teia Watson. 

Filed under
The Woman's Exchange
Show Comments

Related Content

Tea Time

TeBella Tea Company Will Open a Shop at the Mall at University Town Center

02/28/2018 By Megan McDonald

Finance

Securities and Exchange Commission Charges Three with Fraud

05/04/2018 By Staff

Construction

Florida Chief Financial Officer to Speak in Sarasota

01/09/2018 By staff

Networking

Builders Trade Group Holds Holiday Social Dec. 6

11/28/2017 By staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Parts Unknown

Remembering Anthony Bourdain

11:33am By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

Father's Day Brunch, Craft Tacos and More Local Dining Events

06/12/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Food

Restaurant Chain Names New CEO

06/12/2018 By Staff

BEACH BAR BASH

Sharky’s on the Pier Named Florida’s Best Beach Bar

06/06/2018 By Pam Daniel

Arts & Entertainment

Art Advocate

The Exchange Awards $250,000 to Local Students and Arts Organizations

4:04pm By Vanessa Blankenship

Sports

Atlanta Braves Spring Training Season Tickets Go on Sale Saturday

10:19am By Staff

Publishing

Magazine Names Sarasota One of America's Top Cities in Which to Retire

06/11/2018 By Staff

Deals

TV Station Owner Purchases New Space

06/11/2018 By Staff

Review

Asolo Rep Engages Audiences with a New Jungle Book

06/10/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Incognito Enthralls

06/10/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Invest in Yourself

Celebrate Global Wellness Day With These Tips From Local Experts

06/08/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Data

Father's Day Spending Expected to Total $15.3 Billion

06/04/2018 By Staff

Beating the Heat

How to Beat the Heat This Summer—and Still Look Cool

05/30/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Artist and Stylist Clara Villanueva Shares Her Beauty Tips

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

What to Wear When You're Expecting

Sneak Peek: HATCH's Spring 2018 Maternity Collection

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Indie Market

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Opens for Business

05/24/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Office Park Near I-75 Sold for Almost $1.2 Million

06/12/2018 By Staff

Gardening

Note These Upcoming Summer Gardening Classes

06/11/2018 By Ilene Denton

Historic Preservation

New Life for the Grand Old Belle Haven

06/11/2018 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Longboat Key Penthouse Sells for $5.5 Million

06/11/2018 By Ilene Denton

Deals

Two-Story Office Sold for Nearly $1.2 Million

06/08/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Three Well-Located, Well-Priced Pool Homes

06/07/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Art Advocate

The Exchange Awards $250,000 to Local Students and Arts Organizations

4:04pm By Vanessa Blankenship

Promotions

Air Conditioning Company Selects New CEO

11:02am By Staff

Services

New Pet Resort Opens in Lakewood Ranch

10:29am By Staff

Legal news

Law Firm Elects New Partner

10:07am By Staff

Transportation

New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Dallas Start in December

10:02am By Staff

Manufacturing

New Facility for Concrete Manufacturer Under Construction

06/12/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoors

New Summer Camp Opens

06/11/2018 By Staff

Awards

Sarasota Attorney Receives Rare Boy Scouts Honor

06/01/2018 By Staff

Planning

Future of 10th Street Boat Ramp to Be Discussed Wednesday

06/01/2018 By Staff

Deals

Developer Picks Real Estate Firm for Marina Sales

05/31/2018 By Staff

Splash!

Cool Off at These Four Fantastic Splash Parks

05/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Parts Unknown

Remembering Anthony Bourdain

11:33am By Judi Gallagher

New hires

HIV/AIDS Nonprofit Selects New Chief Advancement Officer

06/08/2018 By Staff

Invest in Yourself

Celebrate Global Wellness Day With These Tips From Local Experts

06/08/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Health care

Nonprofits Expand Free Mental Health Programs for Veterans

06/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Study Examines Accuracy of Diagnostic Test Created By Sarasota Company

05/31/2018 By Staff

One Day

A Day in the Life of Buddhist Teacher Gen Chodor

05/30/2018 By Susan Burns

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe