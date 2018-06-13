Air Conditioning Company Selects New CEO

Tim Dupre Image: Courtesy Clay Cone

Naples' Conditioned Air—an air conditioning service company that operates in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties—recently promoted Tim Dupre to the position of president and chief executive officer. Dupre will assume CEO responsibilities from longtime Conditioned Air CEO and partner Theo Etzel, III, who will take on the role of chairman. A 20-year veteran at Conditioned Air, Dupre joined the company after high school and worked his way up through the firm. In 2011, he was promoted to general manager of the firm’s Sarasota division and has served as president and chief operating officer since 2015. Conditioned Air has more than 345 employees.