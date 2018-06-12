Wealth Management Firm Appoints New President, CEO

John Mousseau Image: Courtesy Sharon Prizant

The Sarasota wealth management firm Cumberland Advisors recently selected John Mousseau as its new president and CEO. Mousseau has been a member of Cumberland management and the director of fixed income for 18 years. He succeeds firm co-founder David Kotok, who will remain as chairman of the board and chief investment officer. The firm is currently celebrating the 45th anniversary of its founding.