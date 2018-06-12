Finance
Wealth Management Firm Appoints New President, CEO
Cumberland Advisors recently selected John Mousseau as its new president and CEO.
The Sarasota wealth management firm Cumberland Advisors recently selected John Mousseau as its new president and CEO. Mousseau has been a member of Cumberland management and the director of fixed income for 18 years. He succeeds firm co-founder David Kotok, who will remain as chairman of the board and chief investment officer. The firm is currently celebrating the 45th anniversary of its founding.