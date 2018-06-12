New Facility for Concrete Manufacturer Under Construction

Lakewood Ranch's Halfacre Construction Company recently broke ground on a new 12,000-square-foot building for Cast-Crete, which manufactures concrete lintels and sills for windows and other openings. (Lintels are horizontal beams placed above doors and windows to hold the weight of the wall above.) Cast-Crete has other locations in Florida and is returning to the Sarasota area with the new facility, which will sit on 2 acres at 7534 Claxstrauss Drive, Sarasota. The $1.2 million project is slated to be completed this fall.