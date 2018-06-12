Hotel Near Airport to Open in July

The lobby of a Home2 Suites in Albuquerque, New Mexico Image: Courtesy home2mediacenter.com

Home2 Suites, currently under construction near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, is scheduled to open in July, with Stacy Royalty as general manager and Christine Moore as sales manager. As general manager, Royalty will be responsible for directing all aspects of hotel operations, including guest services and hotel administration, and overseeing marketing. Moore will be in charge of building relationships and assessing the needs of local businesses, working with the general manager on marketing and overseeing sales efforts. The four-story, 109-suite hotel will be located at 8260 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.