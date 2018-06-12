  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

Father's Day Brunch and Local Dining Events This Week

Father's Day brunch buffets, Sarasota's monthly food truck rally, craft tacos and more.

By Vanessa Blankenship 6/12/2018 at 2:09pm

Image: Shutterstock

Father’s Day at Louies Modern

June 17

Treat your dad on his special day with Louies Modern's brunch buffet, which includes prime rib, crab legs and the restaurant's famous burger bar. Build your own burger by selecting either Angus beef, veggie or turkey patty with a variety of buns, cheese, toppings and sauces to choose from. Brunch will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; make reservations by calling (941) 552-9688.

Father’s Day Brunch at Mattison’s Forty-One

June 17

Starting at $39.95, dads will get to enjoy a complimentary pint of beer and have the option of selecting from a wide range of food stations including prime rib and ham, omelet, crepe and seafood. With more than 30 homemade desserts to choose from, guests can indulge in breakfast pastries, cheesecake macaroons, a chocolate fountain and more. Mattison's brunch buffet will last from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and reservations can be made at (941) 921-3400.

Libby’s Cafe & Bar

June 17

Join Libby’s Cafe & Bar during breakfast, lunch or dinner for a $10 burger and draught beer special offered all day on Father’s Day. Nothing beats burger deals and quality time with dad, so book reservations by calling (941) 487-7300.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

June 15-17

During Father’s Day weekend, select from a three-course menu, starting at $90, that features Fleming’s 35 oz. prime Tomahawk steak and a bourbon tasting of Buffalo Trace, Knob Creek and Basil Hayden’s bourbons. Also, the restaurant will open early on June 17th at 10 a.m. for its signature eggs Benedict brunch. Reservations can be made online or by calling (941) 358-9463.

Sarasota’s Food Truck Rally

June 16

Hosted by JDub’s Brewing Company, located at 1215 Mango Ave., experience a variety of local food truck vendors, craft beers, live music and more this Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Non-alcoholic beverages like nitro cold brew, bottled kombucha, sodas and organic juices will also be offered. Dogs welcome, too.

Tacoholic Tuesdays

Every Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m., Mr. Beery’s on Mall Drive in Gulf Gate provides deals on craft tacos from the Screaming Goat Taqueria. Receive three tacos and a side of chips and salsa for $10 (plus tax) with cash.

Extended Happy Hour and Secret Word Monday at Michael’s on East 

Every Monday this month, Michael’s on East supports Selah Freedom by offering happy hour beverage specials and free treats from 5 to 7 p.m. in Michael’s Lounge. All you have to do is whisper the “Secret Word” to one of the mixologists to receive a special treat. This Monday, June 11, the secret word is spring roll. Guests who whisper the secret word get to enjoy Michael’s Crispy Asian Duck and Hoisin Spring Rolls.  

Filed under
Fathers Day
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Michael's On East

$$$ European, New American 1212 S. East Ave.

Sarasota’s only AAA Four-Diamond Award restaurant, this fine dining destination boasts American-Continental cuisine, an adventurous wine list and a comfortable, clubby piano lounge.

Editor’s Pick

JDub's Brewing

$ Beer 1215 Mango Ave.

JDub’s Brewing has earned a loyal following as the area’s first brewery, still sporting a relaxed, come-as-you-are vibe. The charming tasting room opens up o...

Editor’s Pick

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

$$$ Steakhouse 2001 Siesta Drive

Classic steakhouse fare, inventive small plates, an award-winning wine list and one of the best happy hours in town.

Editor’s Pick

Libby's Cafe + Bar

$$ New American 1917 S. Osprey Ave.

Libby’s Cafe + Bar has a fashionable, big-city energy and is always bustling.

Mattison's

$$$ New American Multiple Locations

Chef Paul Mattison’s award-winning menu includes fresh seafood, aged beef, duck, tapas, creative cocktails and first-rate wines and brews.

Editor’s Pick

Louies Modern

$$$ New American 1289 North Palm Avenue

This handsome downtown focuses on farm-fresh, sophisticated American cuisine as well as craft beer and handcrafted cocktails.

Related Content

Data

Father's Day Spending Expected to Total $15.3 Billion

06/04/2018 By Staff

Mother's Day

Your Guide to Mother's Day Brunch

05/07/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Preview

Dog Days Theatre's Second Season Mixes Laughs and Chills

05/18/2018 By Kay Kipling

Let Freedom Ring

Venice Brew Bash, Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations and More Local Dining Events

05/22/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Father's Day Brunch and Local Dining Events This Week

2:09pm By Vanessa Blankenship

Food

Restaurant Chain Names New CEO

12:54pm By Staff

BEACH BAR BASH

Sharky’s on the Pier Named Florida’s Best Beach Bar

06/06/2018 By Pam Daniel

Wine Time

Friday Date Night BOGO, Culinary Art Cooking Class, Bordeaux Wine Tasting and More Local Dining Events

06/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Publishing

Magazine Names Sarasota One of America's Top Cities in Which to Retire

06/11/2018 By Staff

Deals

TV Station Owner Purchases New Space

06/11/2018 By Staff

Review

Asolo Rep Engages Audiences with a New Jungle Book

06/10/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Incognito Enthralls

06/10/2018 By Kay Kipling

People's Choice

Vote Now for the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota Architecture Award

06/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 7-13

06/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Invest in Yourself

Celebrate Global Wellness Day With These Tips From Local Experts

06/08/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Data

Father's Day Spending Expected to Total $15.3 Billion

06/04/2018 By Staff

Beating the Heat

How to Beat the Heat This Summer—and Still Look Cool

05/30/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Artist and Stylist Clara Villanueva Shares Her Beauty Tips

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

What to Wear When You're Expecting

Sneak Peek: HATCH's Spring 2018 Maternity Collection

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Indie Market

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime Opens for Business

05/24/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Office Park Near I-75 Sold for Almost $1.2 Million

12:47pm By Staff

Gardening

Note These Upcoming Summer Gardening Classes

06/11/2018 By Ilene Denton

Historic Preservation

New Life for the Grand Old Belle Haven

06/11/2018 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Longboat Key Penthouse Sells for $5.5 Million

06/11/2018 By Ilene Denton

Deals

Two-Story Office Sold for Nearly $1.2 Million

06/08/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Three Well-Located, Well-Priced Pool Homes

06/07/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Manufacturing

New Facility for Concrete Manufacturer Under Construction

1:24pm By Staff

Finance

Wealth Management Firm Appoints New President, CEO

1:01pm By Staff

Hospitality

Hotel Near Airport to Open in July

1:23am By Staff

Education

College Names New Executive Vice President and Provost

06/11/2018 By Staff

Education

Workforce Development Organization Starts New Leadership Training Program

06/11/2018 By Staff

Openings

Sarasota Magazine Is Hiring

06/08/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Outdoors

New Summer Camp Opens

06/11/2018 By Staff

Awards

Sarasota Attorney Receives Rare Boy Scouts Honor

06/01/2018 By Staff

Planning

Future of 10th Street Boat Ramp to Be Discussed Wednesday

06/01/2018 By Staff

Deals

Developer Picks Real Estate Firm for Marina Sales

05/31/2018 By Staff

Splash!

Cool Off at These Four Fantastic Splash Parks

05/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

New hires

HIV/AIDS Nonprofit Selects New Chief Advancement Officer

06/08/2018 By Staff

Invest in Yourself

Celebrate Global Wellness Day With These Tips From Local Experts

06/08/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Health care

Nonprofits Expand Free Mental Health Programs for Veterans

06/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Study Examines Accuracy of Diagnostic Test Created By Sarasota Company

05/31/2018 By Staff

One Day

A Day in the Life of Buddhist Teacher Gen Chodor

05/30/2018 By Susan Burns

Appointments

Philanthropic Cardiologist Joins Health Care Foundation Board

05/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe