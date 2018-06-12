Father's Day Brunch and Local Dining Events This Week

June 17

Treat your dad on his special day with Louies Modern's brunch buffet, which includes prime rib, crab legs and the restaurant's famous burger bar. Build your own burger by selecting either Angus beef, veggie or turkey patty with a variety of buns, cheese, toppings and sauces to choose from. Brunch will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; make reservations by calling (941) 552-9688.

June 17

Starting at $39.95, dads will get to enjoy a complimentary pint of beer and have the option of selecting from a wide range of food stations including prime rib and ham, omelet, crepe and seafood. With more than 30 homemade desserts to choose from, guests can indulge in breakfast pastries, cheesecake macaroons, a chocolate fountain and more. Mattison's brunch buffet will last from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and reservations can be made at (941) 921-3400.

June 17

Join Libby’s Cafe & Bar during breakfast, lunch or dinner for a $10 burger and draught beer special offered all day on Father’s Day. Nothing beats burger deals and quality time with dad, so book reservations by calling (941) 487-7300.

June 15-17

During Father’s Day weekend, select from a three-course menu, starting at $90, that features Fleming’s 35 oz. prime Tomahawk steak and a bourbon tasting of Buffalo Trace, Knob Creek and Basil Hayden’s bourbons. Also, the restaurant will open early on June 17th at 10 a.m. for its signature eggs Benedict brunch. Reservations can be made online or by calling (941) 358-9463.

June 16

Hosted by JDub’s Brewing Company, located at 1215 Mango Ave., experience a variety of local food truck vendors, craft beers, live music and more this Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Non-alcoholic beverages like nitro cold brew, bottled kombucha, sodas and organic juices will also be offered. Dogs welcome, too.

Every Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m., Mr. Beery’s on Mall Drive in Gulf Gate provides deals on craft tacos from the Screaming Goat Taqueria. Receive three tacos and a side of chips and salsa for $10 (plus tax) with cash.

Every Monday this month, Michael’s on East supports Selah Freedom by offering happy hour beverage specials and free treats from 5 to 7 p.m. in Michael’s Lounge. All you have to do is whisper the “Secret Word” to one of the mixologists to receive a special treat. This Monday, June 11, the secret word is spring roll. Guests who whisper the secret word get to enjoy Michael’s Crispy Asian Duck and Hoisin Spring Rolls.