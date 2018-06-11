  1. Arts & Entertainment
TV Station Owner Purchases New Space

SNN's parent company recently purchased a 7,113-square-foot Sarasota office building for $925,000.

By Staff 6/11/2018 at 1:25pm

2040 Sixth St., Sarasota

Image: Courtesy Eric Massey

New York's Citadel Communications, LLC, recently purchased a 7,113-square-foot office building located at 2040 Sixth St., Sarasota, from Sarasota's 2040 6th Street, LLC, for $925,000. The building was formerly the Wellspring Church. Citadel Communications purchased SNN in 2009. Eric Massey and Ben Graham of Michael Saunders & Company represented the seller in the transaction.

