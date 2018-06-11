New Summer Camp Opens

Camp Osprey participants Image: Courtesy Lori Wyatt

Camp Osprey, a new summer camp for kids ages 7-15, recently opened for business in Wimauma. The camp was created by Wimauma's Sandy and Gary Bembry and is located at the former home of the Masonic Park & Youth Camp. Changes to the 200-acre property include rehabbed cabins with air conditioning, covered porches, electric lighting and new bunk beds, updated bathrooms and showers, and more. The camp offers horseback riding, a ropes course, a craft shack, woodworking projects and more. Both day camping and overnight camping are offered.