Magazine Names Sarasota One of America's Top Cities in Which to Retire
Sarasota was recently named one of America's top eight cities for "downtown living" by Where to Retire magazine, which publishes stories intended to help those close to retiring make decisions. The magazine cited the city's beaches and waterfront areas, as well as its cultural sector, including the orchestra, the opera and more. Where to Retire, now in its 26th year of print, is published six times a year.