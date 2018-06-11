Longboat Key Penthouse Sells for $5.5 Million

A penthouse in the luxurious L’Ambiance condominium tower, behind the gates of the Longboat Key Club, has sold for $5. 5 million. The three-bedroom, four-bath residence has 4711 square feet of interior living space plus more than 2,100 square feet of outdoor space, including two 75-foot long terraces that offer both Gulf and bay views. The public spaces have 13-foot ceilings, and there is a private elevator. The listing agents were Thomas Perkins and Cheryl Loeffler; the selling agents were Karin Stephan and Janet Bassett. They all are with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.