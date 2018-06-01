Sarasota Attorney Receives Rare Boy Scouts Honor

Bradley Ellis Image: Courtesy Jan Oglesby

Sarasota attorney Bradley Ellis was recently selected to receive the Distinguished Service Award from the Order of the Arrow, the national honor society of the Boy Scouts of America that was founded in 1915. Created to recognize youth and adults who have rendered distinguished and outstanding service to the Order, the Distinguished Service Award has been given to just 1,019 people since 1940. Ellis joined Cub Scouts at age 7 and earned his Eagle Scout rank at age 12. He was elected to membership in the Order of the Arrow as a youth and has held leadership positions for large-scale national service projects. Ellis is an attorney with the law firm of Icard Merrill in Sarasota.