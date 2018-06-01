Future of 10th Street Boat Ramp to Be Discussed Wednesday

The Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization and the design firm Sasaki are holding a community forum to specifically address the future of the boat launch at 10th Street, which is part of the city-owned property currently being redesigned as part of The Bay project. Presenters will discuss current plans for the boat ramp and address concerns about how the redevelopment will impact recreational and commercial access to Sarasota Bay. The forum will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. RSVP online.