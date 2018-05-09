Sarasota Memorial Moving Ahead with Plans for Venice Hospital

A graphic showing the location of the new planned hospital Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

A judge on Tuesday recommended that Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration give final approval to Sarasota Memorial Hospital's plan to open a new hospital with 90 acute-care beds in Venice. According to Sarasota Memorial, the Agency for Health Care Administration is expected to give final approval to the new hospital in the coming weeks. The hospital, meanwhile, is proceeding with initial site plans and looks to open the new hospital in approximately three years.