Number of Floridians Without Health Insurance Rises

The portion of Floridians without health insurance rose by 1.4 percentage points between 2016 and 2017, according to new survey results published by Gallup. The uninsured rate in Florida had dropped from 22.1 percent in 2012 to 14.6 percent in 2016, but increased to 16 percent last year. Nationwide, the rate of uninsured Americans rose from 10.9 percent in late 2016 to 12.2 percent at the end of last year.