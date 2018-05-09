Judge's Ruling Lets City Move Ahead with Big Pass Dredging

Siesta Key Image: Everett Dennison

A judge's decision in a lawsuit filed by residents of Siesta Key will allow City of Sarasota plans to dredge Big Pass in order to renourish Lido Key beaches to go forward. The initial renourishment will take 950,000 cubic yards of sand from Big Pass, while subsequent dredging projects will occur approximately every five years from three designated locations. Siesta Key residents had challenged the permit the city received from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, charging the project will cause erosion, reduce storm protection and harm fish and wildlife in the area. Big Pass connects Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico between the southern tip of Lido Key and the northern edge of Siesta Key.