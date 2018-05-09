Company Introduces High-Tech Opioid Dispenser

The Pill Image: Courtesy Jennifer Jensen

A delegation from the Sarasota company Robrady Design recently met with representatives in the federal government about Pill, a high-tech drug dispenser it says could be used to combat the opioid addiction crisis. Pill allows medication to be dispensed only at particular times, as prescribed by a physician. Robrady leaders met with representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Food and Drug Administration, the offices of Sens. Marco Rubio and Lamar Alexander and the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime. Robrady is working to take the product to the next stage of development, with the goal of production for clinical testing and then widespread adoption.